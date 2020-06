911 Gardenia Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

''WOW, WATERFRONT & UPDATED!'' PLUS A GREAT LOCATION...DON'T PASS THIS ONE BY. 55+ AGE COMMUNITY WITH RESORT STYLE LIVING. 1ST FL WITH COVERED PARKING OUTSIDE YOUR FRONT DOOR. IMPACT WINDOWS & DOOR. NEW KITCHEN INCLUDES WASHER & DRYER-TILE THROUGHOUT-PLANTATION SHUTTERS-OPEN FLOOR PLAN-SPLIT BEDROOMS-WALK IN MASTER CLOSET-WALK RIGHT OUT TO DOCKS, POOL, PUTTING COURSE, SHUFFLEBOARD, GYM!ACTIVE SICIAL CLUB, GOLF CLUB, BOOK & CARD CLUBS. CLOSE TO THE BEACH, TRADER JOE'S, FRESH MARKET PLUS ALL THE CONVENIENCES NEAR LINTON & FEDERAL HWY. YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED.