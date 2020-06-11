907 Kokomo Key Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool basketball court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court pool

Enjoy living in one of Delray's best kept secrets. Kokomo Key is a gated waterfront community in a prime east location just a little more than a mile north of lively Atlantic Ave with its myriad of shopping, dining and entertaining options yet still walking distance to the beach. This tastefully renovated townhome is truly turnkey and is available from June through December 2020. Freshly painted and newly installed wood flooring throughout. The third bedroom can be used as a home office or den. On site basketball, boat/RV storage, dock (watch the daily boat and manatee parade), picnic area and lovely secluded pool area. Pets are welcome with no weight restriction on your dog. All ages are welcome; it's a great place to call home and enjoy the offseason rental rate!