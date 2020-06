778 NW 27th D Avenue

Amenities

NEAT AS A PIN! 2 BEDROOM 2 AND A HALF BATHS, CORNER TOWNHOME, NEAR THE POOL. BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHS. MASTER BED UPSTAIRS WITH ABUNDANT CLOSET SPACE. KITCHEN AND LIVING OPEN TO AN OVER SIZED SCREENED IN PATIO IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING. HALF BATH AND LAUNDRY ON THE FIRST FLOOR. LOTS OF ROOM FOR STORAGE. tv and internet included. The amenities at Rainberry:5 pools,Tennis ,Pickle Ball,Bocce ,Club House,Fitness Room,Theater,24 hour manned gate with roving security. Club house directly across the street from unit & a Large lake with circling walkway. 1 OR 2 PETS, COMBINED MATURE WEIGHT UP TO 30#