Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Nicely upgraded TURNKEY property available for off season $1500. to first part of December and seasonal rental $3800. for MARCH ONLY FORWARD. Washer/dryer in the unit with a stacked floor plan, newer updated furniture, bathrooms and kitchen.Close to shopping, a mile from the beach and downtown Delray Beach. Enhanced cable, WiFi and water included with rent. Non smokers and no pets please.