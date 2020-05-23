All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:09 PM

500 Egret Circle

500 Egret Circle · (561) 404-8850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Egret Circle, Delray Beach, FL 33444
Lavers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8209 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
tennis court
LOCATION, LOCATION! Short Term Rental, all ages welcome. Avail IMMEDIATELY thru 11/30/20 with a 30 day minimum. Only steps to the pool, clubhouse, gym and tennis, lakes and walking path. Fully furnished turnkey and building elevator. Just bring your toothbrush. Master has a split king and twin/ full in second bedroom. Full Size Washer and Dryer in the unit. March, April $3500 - May -Nov $1500. Only 1 mile to the beach, shopping restaurants. Perfect for vacation, relocation or temporary housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Egret Circle have any available units?
500 Egret Circle has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Egret Circle have?
Some of 500 Egret Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Egret Circle currently offering any rent specials?
500 Egret Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Egret Circle pet-friendly?
No, 500 Egret Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 500 Egret Circle offer parking?
No, 500 Egret Circle does not offer parking.
Does 500 Egret Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Egret Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Egret Circle have a pool?
Yes, 500 Egret Circle has a pool.
Does 500 Egret Circle have accessible units?
No, 500 Egret Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Egret Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Egret Circle has units with dishwashers.
