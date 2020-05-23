500 Egret Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool tennis court

LOCATION, LOCATION! Short Term Rental, all ages welcome. Avail IMMEDIATELY thru 11/30/20 with a 30 day minimum. Only steps to the pool, clubhouse, gym and tennis, lakes and walking path. Fully furnished turnkey and building elevator. Just bring your toothbrush. Master has a split king and twin/ full in second bedroom. Full Size Washer and Dryer in the unit. March, April $3500 - May -Nov $1500. Only 1 mile to the beach, shopping restaurants. Perfect for vacation, relocation or temporary housing.