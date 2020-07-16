3401 Spanish Trail

Amenities

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom first floor condo comes fully furnished with a stylish and relaxing beach theme. Enjoy the open floor plan, high-end plantation shutters, neutral tile and wood-look flooring throughout (no carpet!), updated bathrooms and kitchen and the extra space of the enclosed Florida room overlooking beautiful green space. Tropic Harbor is only minutes to the beach, downtown Delray or downtown Boca. It offers a beautiful pool overlooking the marina, a spacious clubhouse, shuffleboard and boat space is available. This is a 55+ development. Available annually at $2,000/mo or seasonally at $2,450/mo