All apartments in Delray Beach
Find more places like 3401 Spanish Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
3401 Spanish Trail
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:53 PM

3401 Spanish Trail

3401 Spanish Trail · (561) 245-5245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Delray Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3401 Spanish Trail, Delray Beach, FL 33483
Pelican Harbor - Tropic Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 155 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom first floor condo comes fully furnished with a stylish and relaxing beach theme. Enjoy the open floor plan, high-end plantation shutters, neutral tile and wood-look flooring throughout (no carpet!), updated bathrooms and kitchen and the extra space of the enclosed Florida room overlooking beautiful green space. Tropic Harbor is only minutes to the beach, downtown Delray or downtown Boca. It offers a beautiful pool overlooking the marina, a spacious clubhouse, shuffleboard and boat space is available. This is a 55+ development. Available annually at $2,000/mo or seasonally at $2,450/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Spanish Trail have any available units?
3401 Spanish Trail has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Spanish Trail have?
Some of 3401 Spanish Trail's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Spanish Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Spanish Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Spanish Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3401 Spanish Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 3401 Spanish Trail offer parking?
No, 3401 Spanish Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3401 Spanish Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Spanish Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Spanish Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3401 Spanish Trail has a pool.
Does 3401 Spanish Trail have accessible units?
No, 3401 Spanish Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Spanish Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Spanish Trail has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3401 Spanish Trail?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
The Fountains At Delray Beach
14401 Military Trail
Delray Beach, FL 33484
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Midtown Delray
2200 Bloods Grove Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33445
The Enclave At Delray Beach
14768 Enclave Lakes Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33484

Similar Pages

Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Delray Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDelray Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavers

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity