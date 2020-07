Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Classy, elegantly furnished 3 story 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhouse with 2 car garage. It is within walking distance to all that Delray Beach has to offer. Just 2.5 blocks from the bars, restaurants and shops in downtown Delray Beach. Only minutes from the beach. Mallory Square is a great, well maintained community of contemporary townhomes with courtyard style entries and a community pool. One of best locations within complex. Impact windows and doors.