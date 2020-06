Amenities

Available to rent Aug 2nd. Available to view July 6th.New impact windows and Impact front door.Cottage Oasis, in the Heart of Downtown Delray Beach. 2/1 Historic Key West Style Cottage. 3 Blocks to the heart of Downtown Delray. 1 mile to the beach. Big, beautiful backyard oasis. Total privacy. 8 foot fence and high trees. You'll want to relax among the bamboo in the large hammock, and barbecue on the grill. Can be furnished or unfurnished, 6 months to 1 year lease. Pets welcome