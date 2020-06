Amenities

Public Remarks: Cozy unit in Pines of Delray! Washer and dryer in unit.This condo is turnkey - fully furnished, equipped & ready to move into! Very nice unit located near to all Delray activities, parks, and shopping plazas.Community Pool available to use.Landlord will consider rent the unit unfurnished for $1425 per month.