Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

DELRAY BEACH-TOWN HOME-3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE. BUILT IN 2014. BEST RENTAL IN THE AREA. LOCATION IN THE HEART OF DELRAY BEACH! EASY COMMUTE TO HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING. WALK TO GYM & BIKE TO DOWNTOWN. FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER. BEAUTIFUL APPLIANCES, GRANITE, & WOOD CABINETS. WOOD FLOORS IN DOWNSTAIRS LIVING AREA. WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. IN AN AREA OF ESTABLISHED HOMES. PRIVATE PAVED PATIO. LANDLORD SAYS RENT!