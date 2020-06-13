/
palm city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:38 PM
155 Apartments for rent in Palm City, FL
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3837 SW Sailfish Dr
3837 Southwest Sailfish Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2485 sqft
Remodeled 3/2/2 Pool Home - Property Id: 112208 Furnished Remodeled 3/2 Pool Home. Granite counters, new kitchen and baths. Large fenced in yard. Sparkling outdoor pool.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2114 SW Silver Pine Way
2114 Southwest Silver Pine Way, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1111 sqft
Upgraded ground floor renovated condo. 2BR/2BA with screened in lanai. Renovated kitchen with granite counter tops/stainless steel appliances. New waterproof laminate flooring throughout. New vanity in master bath. More pictures coming.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
2419 SW Foxpoint Trail
2419 Southwest Foxpoint Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1585 sqft
Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1397 SW 24th Lane
1397 Southwest 24th Lane, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1995 sqft
Beautifully updated 3/2/2 with long screened and covered patio, granite in kitchen and guest bath- laminate in living room, family room and dining room, tile in kitchen and dining area, berber in bedrooms, gas cook top, surround sound in most areas,
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3371 SW Villa Place
3371 Southwest Villa Place, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1346 sqft
Very spacious 3/2/1 end villa with extra windows making villa light & bright. Fabulous lake views from most rooms and large screened porch. Stainless appliances, laminate flooring in most rooms & ceramic tile, & accordion hurricane shutters.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1030 SW 31st Street
1030 Southwest 31st Street, Palm City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
860 sqft
Newer 2 story apartment. Perfect for the young professional or single person. Super nice 2 story apartment with a large living room and eat in kitchen downstairs, 20 x 11.5 bedroom & bath upstairs.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
748 SW 36th Terrace
748 Southwest 36th Terrace, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1021 sqft
This duplex is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an open living room area and eat in kitchen. The kitchen has soft close cabinets and all appliances. There is a screened porch off the kitchen leading into a large backyard.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1750 SW Coxswain Place
1750 Southwest Coxswain Place, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2019 sqft
Ideally located at the meeting of 2 canals in Seagate Harbor gives this property expansive waterfront views. On a quiet cul-de-sac street with southeastern exposure ,the Pool area has a large deck for outdoor entertainiment.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3237 SW Solitaire Palm Drive
3237 Southwest Solitaire Palm Drive, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1842 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath completely updated home in a gated community within Palm City. Easy access to I95 and Turnpike. Great schools within walking/biking distance. Pets allowed with owner approval and $250 pet fee. New A/C.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail
3665 Southwest Quail Meadow Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1421 sqft
Don't miss this bright and cheerful townhome in charming Quail Meadow community.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3485 SW Sawgrass Villas Drive
3485 Southwest Sawgrass Villas Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2077 sqft
Stunning Key West Style 3/2/1 Townhouse w/an Inviting Foyer entry leading to an open floor plan.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3094 SW Sunset Trace Circle
3094 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3094 SW Sunset Trace Circle in Palm City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive
3407 SW Sawgrass Villas Dr, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1620 sqft
Sawgrass Villas is a quiet subdivision of Key West Style Villas in a superb location. Rent includes water, sewer, basic cable, grounds maintenance and trash removal. 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage in Palm City.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle
3662 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1296 sqft
Everybody's favorite 3-bedroom townhouse-the Wellesley in Sunset trace with master suite on the ground floor. Finally a great room open plan in a comfortable townhouse design.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3040 SW Woodland Trail
3040 Southwest Woodland Trail, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1504 sqft
Pool and Lawn maintenance included in rent. Available immediatley. 4 bedroom, 3 bath waterfront home in Rustic Hills in Palm City.
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4680 SW Parkgate Boulevard
4680 Southwest Parkgate Boulevard, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Gorgeous furnished large condo overlooking golf and pond! Available for yearly rental or 90 day minimum! Enjoy this 1st floor condo in a true Country Club Community.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW
1871 Southwest Willowbend Lane, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1338 sqft
Beautiful villa available in Palm City, FL, in a safe, secure, gated community. A lovely two bedroom unit with a full bath off the master bedroom and an additional bath off the second bedroom/den.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2105 SW Mapp Road
2105 Southwest Mapp Road, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1313 sqft
Available May 1 2020 - monthly ($2,900.00) or annually ($2,600.00).
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3664 SW Quail Meadow Trail
3664 Southwest Quail Meadow Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1331 sqft
Immaculate 1st floor town home with updates galore. This open concept villa boast a completely remodeled cooks kitchen with granite, newer appliances and tile and laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2510 SW Danbury Lane
2510 Southwest Danbury Lane, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1374 sqft
The Meadows at Martin Downs, 2/2.5 Townhome - The Meadows at Martin Downs is a gated Palm City community with a mixture of homes and townhomes. This townhome is located in the sub-division of Lakemont Village.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3291 SW Island Way
3291 Southwest Island Way, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2578 sqft
Palm City 4 Bedroom - You'll want this spacious (2500 sqft) CBS 4 bedroom 3 bath home on one acre in gated Evergreen Golf Club. Generous room sizes. Elegant entry to a huge (28x22) tiled great room. Formal dining when you want it.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2985 SW Newberry Ct
2985 Southwest Newberry Court, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3566 sqft
This exceptional annual rental provides you the space, Palm City location, and gated community you are looking for! Located in the sought-after gated community of Oakbrooke Estates, this 4 bedroom/3.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle
3725 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1236 sqft
Absolutely beautiful and immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, guard-gated community in desirable Palm City, available for annual rental only on February 1 (possibly sooner). Private, fenced courtyard for outside living enjoyment.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5307 SW Avila Court
5307 Southwest Avila Court, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2061 sqft
This is a beautiful, spacious, meticulously kept 3/3/2 private COURTYARD POOL & SPA HOME. It features a separate guest suite with a full bath that serves as a Cabana bath.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Palm City, the median rent is $1,028 for a studio, $1,066 for a 1-bedroom, $1,327 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,853 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Palm City, check out our monthly Palm City Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Palm City area include Everglades University, Florida Atlantic University, and Palm Beach Atlantic University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palm City from include Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and Palm Bay.
