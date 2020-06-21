All apartments in Delray Beach
Find more places like 2605 Frederick Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
2605 Frederick Boulevard
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:47 AM

2605 Frederick Boulevard

2605 Frederick Boulevard · (561) 777-4413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Delray Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2605 Frederick Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1809 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
You will enjoy living in this beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath Delray Beach townhouse, East of Federal Hwy. Home offers 2 car garage, large backyard perfect for pets. Custom kitchen with tons cabinet sppace, farmer's sink, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dining area Master bedroom features 2 walk-in closets with built-ins, dual sinks, beautiful cabinetry, large shower and separate soaking tub. Laundry room is conveniently located on second floor. Property also features Impact windows and doors extended pavered patio with overhang, great for entertaining outdoors. Close to shops and restaurants, Minutes from the beach and trendy Atlantic Ave. Must see, will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Frederick Boulevard have any available units?
2605 Frederick Boulevard has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Frederick Boulevard have?
Some of 2605 Frederick Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Frederick Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Frederick Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Frederick Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 Frederick Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2605 Frederick Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Frederick Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2605 Frederick Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 Frederick Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Frederick Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2605 Frederick Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Frederick Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2605 Frederick Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Frederick Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 Frederick Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2605 Frederick Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy
Delray Beach, FL 33483
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445

Similar Pages

Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms
Delray Beach Apartments with GymDelray Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Delray Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavers

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity