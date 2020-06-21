2605 Frederick Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

You will enjoy living in this beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath Delray Beach townhouse, East of Federal Hwy. Home offers 2 car garage, large backyard perfect for pets. Custom kitchen with tons cabinet sppace, farmer's sink, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dining area Master bedroom features 2 walk-in closets with built-ins, dual sinks, beautiful cabinetry, large shower and separate soaking tub. Laundry room is conveniently located on second floor. Property also features Impact windows and doors extended pavered patio with overhang, great for entertaining outdoors. Close to shops and restaurants, Minutes from the beach and trendy Atlantic Ave. Must see, will not last long.