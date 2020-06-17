All apartments in Delray Beach
2413 N Coral Trace Circle N

2413 Coral Trace Circle North · (561) 760-9940
Location

2413 Coral Trace Circle North, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1379 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Light, bright 2BR/2BA villa immediately available for long-term rental. Freshly painted, this home boasts an updated granite kitchen with new, never used stainless appliances, ensuite master bedroom, wood laminate and tile flooring, 1-car attached garage. An oversized screened porch and peaceful outdoor treed green space round out what this home has to offer. The Coral Trace community is beautifully maintained, with clubhouse, community room, pool, spa, game room, fitness center, tennis courts for day/night play, and children's play area. Located near Delray's shopping, restaurants and beautiful beaches, Coral Trace is the place to be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 N Coral Trace Circle N have any available units?
2413 N Coral Trace Circle N has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 N Coral Trace Circle N have?
Some of 2413 N Coral Trace Circle N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 N Coral Trace Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
2413 N Coral Trace Circle N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 N Coral Trace Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 2413 N Coral Trace Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 2413 N Coral Trace Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 2413 N Coral Trace Circle N does offer parking.
Does 2413 N Coral Trace Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2413 N Coral Trace Circle N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 N Coral Trace Circle N have a pool?
Yes, 2413 N Coral Trace Circle N has a pool.
Does 2413 N Coral Trace Circle N have accessible units?
No, 2413 N Coral Trace Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 N Coral Trace Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 N Coral Trace Circle N has units with dishwashers.
