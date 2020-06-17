2413 N Coral Trace Circle N

Amenities
Light, bright 2BR/2BA villa immediately available for long-term rental. Freshly painted, this home boasts an updated granite kitchen with new, never used stainless appliances, ensuite master bedroom, wood laminate and tile flooring, 1-car attached garage. An oversized screened porch and peaceful outdoor treed green space round out what this home has to offer. The Coral Trace community is beautifully maintained, with clubhouse, community room, pool, spa, game room, fitness center, tennis courts for day/night play, and children's play area. Located near Delray's shopping, restaurants and beautiful beaches, Coral Trace is the place to be.