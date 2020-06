Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

This elegant newer townhome is spacious boasting 4 bedrooms , 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath/powder room and 2 car garage in a great East Delray Beach location. Great floorpan featuring a 1st floor bonus room that can be used as an office or 2nd family room w/ a private bedroom and full bath on 1st floor. Private patio on 1st floor is great for bbq and or pets!! Home boasts high end finishes thru out. Hardwood flooring and Restoration Hardware lighting make this a beautiful place to call home! Landlord is great ! Easy to work with !! Great location! Minutes to I95, beaches and shopping.