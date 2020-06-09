All apartments in Delray Beach
2255 Lindell Boulevard

2255 Lindell Boulevard · (561) 302-0891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2255 Lindell Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL 33444
Lavers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4304 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
tennis court
Beautifully fully furnished and upgraded turn key 2/2 unit with amazing views of the lake and pool. Large walk in closets with laundry room. Seasonal Rental...January, February & March....Close to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target, Shopping and Restaurants. This unit is a beauty.Prices vari on length of stay during 2020.Rented for SEason 2021Available for annual rental Apr 15, 20212150 minium 3 months Will be available for the season 2022New Stainless Frig, Dishwasher, remote control lighting, elegant dining area and office area in kitchen. Newer AC and electrical upgrades. Included and Ammenties are High Speed Internet, Cable TV, Water, 2 Pools, Secure Building, 2 Pools & Tennis Courts. This is a Beauty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 Lindell Boulevard have any available units?
2255 Lindell Boulevard has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2255 Lindell Boulevard have?
Some of 2255 Lindell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 Lindell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2255 Lindell Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 Lindell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2255 Lindell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 2255 Lindell Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2255 Lindell Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2255 Lindell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2255 Lindell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 Lindell Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2255 Lindell Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2255 Lindell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2255 Lindell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 Lindell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2255 Lindell Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
