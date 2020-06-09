2255 Lindell Boulevard

Amenities

Beautifully fully furnished and upgraded turn key 2/2 unit with amazing views of the lake and pool. Large walk in closets with laundry room. Seasonal Rental...January, February & March....Close to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target, Shopping and Restaurants. This unit is a beauty.Prices vari on length of stay during 2020.Rented for SEason 2021Available for annual rental Apr 15, 20212150 minium 3 months Will be available for the season 2022New Stainless Frig, Dishwasher, remote control lighting, elegant dining area and office area in kitchen. Newer AC and electrical upgrades. Included and Ammenties are High Speed Internet, Cable TV, Water, 2 Pools, Secure Building, 2 Pools & Tennis Courts. This is a Beauty.