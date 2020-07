Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Rarely available 2/1 with own private tropical backyard just two blocks off Atlantic Ave. Beautifully updated with granite counters and breakfast bar, stainless appliances and full size washer/dryer. Private off street parking. Roll out of bed for your morning coffee at Frankie Beans, Pete's Coffee or Green Owl steps away. Short walk to beach. If you see it, you will love it - simply charming! Pets considered on a case by case basis.