Delray Beach, FL
219 Depot Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

219 Depot Avenue

219 Depot Avenue · (561) 567-3333
Location

219 Depot Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 120 · Avail. now

$2,185

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
19 Depot Avenue Apt #120, Delray Beach, FL 33444 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. • Speckled white quartz countertop • Manhattan mosaic backsplash • Undermount sinks in kitchen & bath • Beautiful sawtooth-grey wood-plank flooring • Slate-grey tailored carpet in bedrooms • Brushed nickel pendant lighting at kitchen islands • Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances • Large side-by- side refrigerator with LED lighting • Whirlpool full-size, in-unit washer & dryer • Urban modern hardware & finishes • Open concept for living & dining areas [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3567114 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Depot Avenue have any available units?
219 Depot Avenue has a unit available for $2,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 Depot Avenue have?
Some of 219 Depot Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Depot Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
219 Depot Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Depot Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Depot Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 219 Depot Avenue offer parking?
No, 219 Depot Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 219 Depot Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Depot Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Depot Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 219 Depot Avenue has a pool.
Does 219 Depot Avenue have accessible units?
No, 219 Depot Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Depot Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Depot Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
