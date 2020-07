Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park pool bbq/grill hot tub garage parking 24hr gym alarm system fire pit internet access racquetball court tennis court

Newly Renovated Apartment Homes! Call Today for Details. AXIS Delray Beach is a premier living destination that offers one, two, and three bedroom garden or townhome-style apartments in Delray Beach, FL. With indulgent details like views of our 16-acre lake, spacious master suites, and walk-in closets you'll feel like royalty. Bask in the Florida sun at one of our two resort-style swimming pools and spa, or prepare a poolside feast in the barbecue area. Just relax or get some work done in our all new resident lounge with cyber cafe. Plus, our pet park will give your furry friend ample green space to play. Located within minutes of the area's most progressive employers, AXIS Delray Beach is convenient to shopping at the Delray Market Place or The Shops at Boca Center, dining at Rocky's or the Fifth Avenue Grill and popular entertainment in the downtown Delray Beach art district. With a casual blend of local charm and exclusive touches, you'll have it all.