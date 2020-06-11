All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308

2056 Alta Meadows Ln · (800) 895-7174
Location

2056 Alta Meadows Ln, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
putting green
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Three Story, Three bedroom, two bath, one car garage in Tierra Verde, one of East Delray's most sought out communities. Located East of I-95 and only 1.25 miles to the beach. Tierra Verde offers resort style amenities including heated community pool, clubhouse with a business center, putting green, exercise room and tot lot playground, tennis courts, volleyball and basketball courts. Private, quiet gated community.
Tierra Verde offers resort style amenities including heated community pool, clubhouse with a business center, putting green, exercise room and tot lot playground, tennis courts, volleyball and basketball courts. Private, quiet gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308 have any available units?
2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308 has a unit available for $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308 have?
Some of 2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308 currently offering any rent specials?
2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308 pet-friendly?
No, 2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308 offer parking?
Yes, 2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308 does offer parking.
Does 2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308 have a pool?
Yes, 2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308 has a pool.
Does 2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308 have accessible units?
No, 2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308 does not have accessible units.
Does 2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308 has units with dishwashers.
