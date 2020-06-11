2056 Alta Meadows Lane 2308

Amenities
Three Story, Three bedroom, two bath, one car garage in Tierra Verde, one of East Delray's most sought out communities. Located East of I-95 and only 1.25 miles to the beach. Tierra Verde offers resort style amenities including heated community pool, clubhouse with a business center, putting green, exercise room and tot lot playground, tennis courts, volleyball and basketball courts. Private, quiet gated community.
Tierra Verde offers resort style amenities including heated community pool, clubhouse with a business center, putting green, exercise room and tot lot playground, tennis courts, volleyball and basketball courts. Private, quiet gated community.