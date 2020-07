Amenities

WOW! Amazing location!!!!!! Only 2 blks from the BEACH & 2 blks to Exciting Atlantic Ave & Downtown Delray! Beach ! You can smell the OCEAN from YOUR balcony! Move right in. Seriously! This slice of heaven is RTG!Lots of Windows. Clean & Open Floor Plan. Very Spacious w/ 2 MASTERS & 2 FULL BATHS. PLUS BONUS ROOM & 2 Patios. See the sun rise on the east facing patio OR watch the beautiful SUNSETS on your West facing Patio !!Turn Key & Ready for You! THIS IS THE PLACE! So don't miss out! Apply here : www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=652061