Delray Beach, FL
201 SE 7th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:46 AM

201 SE 7th Street

201 Southeast 7th Street · (561) 633-1020
Delray Beach
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

201 Southeast 7th Street, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Newly Remodeled Modern Midcentury Cottage located Just blocks from the center of town & a short walk or bike ride to the beach. Full Interior & exterior renovation from Top to Bottom including roof, Impact doors, windows, patios, porcelain floors, beautiful quartz counter tops, Thomasville Kitchen cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, full size washer/dryer & updated bathroom with a soaking tub. Light & bright with smart features such as tv's, a nest, wifi, locks, & the ring. Furnished/turnkey with coastal decor; King size bed & pull out Queen Sofa. Chill on the front patio while enjoying your morning coffee & wine in the evening, watch the sunrise or sunset. Large corner lot with plenty of parking & a yard to garden. Room for an RV or a boat. Flex lease Available for off season & Season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 SE 7th Street have any available units?
201 SE 7th Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 SE 7th Street have?
Some of 201 SE 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 SE 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 SE 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 SE 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 201 SE 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 201 SE 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 201 SE 7th Street offers parking.
Does 201 SE 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 SE 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 SE 7th Street have a pool?
No, 201 SE 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 SE 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 201 SE 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 SE 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 SE 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
