201 SE 7th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Newly Remodeled Modern Midcentury Cottage located Just blocks from the center of town & a short walk or bike ride to the beach. Full Interior & exterior renovation from Top to Bottom including roof, Impact doors, windows, patios, porcelain floors, beautiful quartz counter tops, Thomasville Kitchen cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, full size washer/dryer & updated bathroom with a soaking tub. Light & bright with smart features such as tv's, a nest, wifi, locks, & the ring. Furnished/turnkey with coastal decor; King size bed & pull out Queen Sofa. Chill on the front patio while enjoying your morning coffee & wine in the evening, watch the sunrise or sunset. Large corner lot with plenty of parking & a yard to garden. Room for an RV or a boat. Flex lease Available for off season & Season.