1520 NW 18th Avenue

Amenities
Call Listing Agent. Immaculate and renovated 2 bed 2 bath apt in 55+ community! Property includes tile floors throughout, brand new bathrooms, washer/dryer in-unit, amazing water view, lots of natural light and very spacious, formal dining and eat-in kitchen, accordion shutters on all windows and 24hr security guard at gate, 1 assigned parking and lots of guest parking. No Dogs/cats. The community has 2 clubhouses with pool, tennis, library, gym, and much more. Close to shopping, entertainment, and great dinning in downtown Delray. Come see for your self!