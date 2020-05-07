All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1520 NW 18th Avenue

1520 Northwest 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Northwest 18th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445
Pines of Delray North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Call Listing Agent. Immaculate and renovated 2 bed 2 bath apt in 55+ community! Property includes tile floors throughout, brand new bathrooms, washer/dryer in-unit, amazing water view, lots of natural light and very spacious, formal dining and eat-in kitchen, accordion shutters on all windows and 24hr security guard at gate, 1 assigned parking and lots of guest parking. No Dogs/cats. The community has 2 clubhouses with pool, tennis, library, gym, and much more. Close to shopping, entertainment, and great dinning in downtown Delray. Come see for your self!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 NW 18th Avenue have any available units?
1520 NW 18th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delray Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 NW 18th Avenue have?
Some of 1520 NW 18th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 NW 18th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1520 NW 18th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 NW 18th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 NW 18th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1520 NW 18th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1520 NW 18th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1520 NW 18th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 NW 18th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 NW 18th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1520 NW 18th Avenue has a pool.
Does 1520 NW 18th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1520 NW 18th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 NW 18th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 NW 18th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
