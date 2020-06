Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with extended patio and large fenced backyard. Plantation shutters throughout entire home. Laundry room conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Bexley Park features garages in the rear of the homes, tree lined streets, walking and nature trails, community pool and a City park! Walking distance to zoned elementary and middle schools. Close to I-95 and Turnpike. Minutes to downtown Delray and beach!