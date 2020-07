Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

One of three newly renovated neighboring properties. All are newly furnished and beautifully decorated rentals. Perfect for in-season get-aways. Great proximity to the beach. Only a half mile from the vibrant Atlantic Ave! The property is located in up and coming Osceola Park, a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood with welcoming locals. It's directly across the street from a quaint park for morning walks. One of the premier rentals in the area. All beds are memory foam with cooling gel! Free WiFi. Flat screen smart TVs. Rare 1-car garage for the area. Full size washer and dryer. Nest thermostats. Beautiful fenced-in backyard.