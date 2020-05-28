119 NE 7th Ave

Amenities

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with tub and shower. Tommy Bahama decor. Queen bed, Flat screen TV's in living room and bedroom. Fully equipped kitchen with microwave. Linens and towels provided. Just listed in newly renovated historical building. In the heart of Delray Beach 1 block from famous Atlantic AVE and less than 10 minutes walk to the beach. Furnished, Digital TV ECT.....

Plenty of free parking available, unit come with an extra large air conditioned storage space.

***********This one is a must see**********