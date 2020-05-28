All apartments in Delray Beach
119 NE 7th Ave
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:45 PM

119 NE 7th Ave

119 Northeast 7th Avenue · (954) 632-3589
Location

119 Northeast 7th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with tub and shower. Tommy Bahama decor. Queen bed, Flat screen TV's in living room and bedroom. Fully equipped kitchen with microwave. Linens and towels provided. Just listed in newly renovated historical building. In the heart of Delray Beach 1 block from famous Atlantic AVE and less than 10 minutes walk to the beach. Furnished, Digital TV ECT.....
Plenty of free parking available, unit come with an extra large air conditioned storage space.
***********This one is a must see**********

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 NE 7th Ave have any available units?
119 NE 7th Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 NE 7th Ave have?
Some of 119 NE 7th Ave's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 NE 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
119 NE 7th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 NE 7th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 119 NE 7th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 119 NE 7th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 119 NE 7th Ave does offer parking.
Does 119 NE 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 NE 7th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 NE 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 119 NE 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 119 NE 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 119 NE 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 119 NE 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 NE 7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
