1185 S Drive Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill tennis court

Gorgeous Fully furnished updated 1 bedroom 2 full bath Plus Florida Room/Guest Room. Nothing to bring except your tooth brush & bathing suit!!Very active over 55 community. Clubhouse, heated pool in season, tennis courts etc. and just minutes to active down town Delray Beach, beautiful Atlantic Ocean beaches, restaurants, shopping, Golf. Park right in front of your door. Also has rear entrance and patio for grilling.Has everything you need ... Even dishes and cookware.Owners will also do Seasonal rental @ $2,000 per month 4 month minimum.