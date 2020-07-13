All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

1185 S Drive Circle

1185 South Drive Circle · (561) 600-1661
Location

1185 South Drive Circle, Delray Beach, FL 33445
High Point of Delray

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Gorgeous Fully furnished updated 1 bedroom 2 full bath Plus Florida Room/Guest Room. Nothing to bring except your tooth brush & bathing suit!!Very active over 55 community. Clubhouse, heated pool in season, tennis courts etc. and just minutes to active down town Delray Beach, beautiful Atlantic Ocean beaches, restaurants, shopping, Golf. Park right in front of your door. Also has rear entrance and patio for grilling.Has everything you need ... Even dishes and cookware.Owners will also do Seasonal rental @ $2,000 per month 4 month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1185 S Drive Circle have any available units?
1185 S Drive Circle has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1185 S Drive Circle have?
Some of 1185 S Drive Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1185 S Drive Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1185 S Drive Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1185 S Drive Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1185 S Drive Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 1185 S Drive Circle offer parking?
No, 1185 S Drive Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1185 S Drive Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1185 S Drive Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1185 S Drive Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1185 S Drive Circle has a pool.
Does 1185 S Drive Circle have accessible units?
No, 1185 S Drive Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1185 S Drive Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1185 S Drive Circle has units with dishwashers.
