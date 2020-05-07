1020 Casuarina Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Perfect seasonal furnished rental opportunity. Your beach beauty is just steps to the ocean. This completely remodeled gem will not disappoint. It features a nice open floor plan perfect for entertaining guests. There's a chef's kitchen, two spacious bedrooms with tastefully updated spa-like bathrooms, front load washer/dryer in unit, off street parking, all utilities included as well as cable and a community pool right out your door. Easy walk or free golf cart ride to the shops and restaurants of Delray Beach's Atlantic Ave. This is a SIX MONTH RENTAL so come enjoy the best of Delray Beach for the winter! Sorry no short term rentals less than six months.