1020 Casuarina Road

1020 Casuarina Road · (508) 769-5962
Location

1020 Casuarina Road, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0010 · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Perfect seasonal furnished rental opportunity. Your beach beauty is just steps to the ocean. This completely remodeled gem will not disappoint. It features a nice open floor plan perfect for entertaining guests. There's a chef's kitchen, two spacious bedrooms with tastefully updated spa-like bathrooms, front load washer/dryer in unit, off street parking, all utilities included as well as cable and a community pool right out your door. Easy walk or free golf cart ride to the shops and restaurants of Delray Beach's Atlantic Ave. This is a SIX MONTH RENTAL so come enjoy the best of Delray Beach for the winter! Sorry no short term rentals less than six months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Casuarina Road have any available units?
1020 Casuarina Road has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Casuarina Road have?
Some of 1020 Casuarina Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Casuarina Road currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Casuarina Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Casuarina Road pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Casuarina Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 1020 Casuarina Road offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Casuarina Road does offer parking.
Does 1020 Casuarina Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 Casuarina Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Casuarina Road have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Casuarina Road has a pool.
Does 1020 Casuarina Road have accessible units?
No, 1020 Casuarina Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Casuarina Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Casuarina Road has units with dishwashers.
