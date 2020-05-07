1020 Casuarina Road

Amenities
Perfect seasonal furnished rental opportunity. Your beach beauty is just steps to the ocean. This completely remodeled gem will not disappoint. It features a nice open floor plan perfect for entertaining guests. There's a chef's kitchen, two spacious bedrooms with tastefully updated spa-like bathrooms, front load washer/dryer in unit, off street parking, all utilities included as well as cable and a community pool right out your door. Easy walk or free golf cart ride to the shops and restaurants of Delray Beach's Atlantic Ave. This is a SIX MONTH RENTAL so come enjoy the best of Delray Beach for the winter! Sorry no short term rentals less than six months.