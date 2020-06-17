All apartments in Delray Beach
Find more places like 1005 Brooks Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
1005 Brooks Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

1005 Brooks Lane

1005 Brooks Lane · (212) 810-1510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Delray Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1005 Brooks Lane, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$26,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4289 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
coffee bar
pool table
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
Immaculate, charming, Estate home. Two ground floor, well-appointed guest rooms with Jack & Jill Bath, and an additional guest room on the second floor. The second floor Master suite affords gorgeous views and includes a large sleeping area, Wine/Coffee bar, make-up station with large mirror & sink, dual sinks on opposite ends of bathroom, dual showers with adjoining steam room, Roman tub and substantial designer closet. Your private 75' Dock, in a deep-water canal, has all the amenities needed including Power & Water. Top of the line Gourmet Kitchen, infinity edge pool and spa, Pool table and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Brooks Lane have any available units?
1005 Brooks Lane has a unit available for $26,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Brooks Lane have?
Some of 1005 Brooks Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Brooks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Brooks Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Brooks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Brooks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 1005 Brooks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Brooks Lane does offer parking.
Does 1005 Brooks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Brooks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Brooks Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1005 Brooks Lane has a pool.
Does 1005 Brooks Lane have accessible units?
No, 1005 Brooks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Brooks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Brooks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1005 Brooks Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Siena at Tuscany
8061 Red Jasper Ln
Delray Beach, FL 33446
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33484
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Midtown Delray
2200 Bloods Grove Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33445

Similar Pages

Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms
Delray Beach Apartments with GymDelray Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Delray Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavers

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity