1005 Brooks Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool coffee bar pool table hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool pool table garage hot tub sauna

Immaculate, charming, Estate home. Two ground floor, well-appointed guest rooms with Jack & Jill Bath, and an additional guest room on the second floor. The second floor Master suite affords gorgeous views and includes a large sleeping area, Wine/Coffee bar, make-up station with large mirror & sink, dual sinks on opposite ends of bathroom, dual showers with adjoining steam room, Roman tub and substantial designer closet. Your private 75' Dock, in a deep-water canal, has all the amenities needed including Power & Water. Top of the line Gourmet Kitchen, infinity edge pool and spa, Pool table and more.