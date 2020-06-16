100 Mac Farlane Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous, light, bright and waterfront! Enjoy direct Intracoastal waterfront living in this large one level, 3 large bedrooms, 3 bath condo with expansive outdoor deck. Beautifully furnished. 3 way split, very private rooms with large windows. Master Suite features large walk in closet and two additional closets with custom built-ins, well appointed remodeled kitchen and separate service area with washer/dryer and separate entrance.Unit comes with 2 garage spaces. Steps to the beach and trendy Atlantic Ave. You will not be disappointed. 10k Jan- April 20215500 June-December 2020