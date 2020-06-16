All apartments in Delray Beach
All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:30 AM

100 Mac Farlane Drive

100 Mac Farlane Drive · (561) 329-0381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Mac Farlane Drive, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2a · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2202 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Gorgeous, light, bright and waterfront! Enjoy direct Intracoastal waterfront living in this large one level, 3 large bedrooms, 3 bath condo with expansive outdoor deck. Beautifully furnished. 3 way split, very private rooms with large windows. Master Suite features large walk in closet and two additional closets with custom built-ins, well appointed remodeled kitchen and separate service area with washer/dryer and separate entrance.Unit comes with 2 garage spaces. Steps to the beach and trendy Atlantic Ave. You will not be disappointed. 10k Jan- April 20215500 June-December 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Mac Farlane Drive have any available units?
100 Mac Farlane Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Mac Farlane Drive have?
Some of 100 Mac Farlane Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Mac Farlane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Mac Farlane Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Mac Farlane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 100 Mac Farlane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 100 Mac Farlane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 100 Mac Farlane Drive does offer parking.
Does 100 Mac Farlane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Mac Farlane Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Mac Farlane Drive have a pool?
No, 100 Mac Farlane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 100 Mac Farlane Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 Mac Farlane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Mac Farlane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Mac Farlane Drive has units with dishwashers.
