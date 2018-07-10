All apartments in Davie
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:17 PM

9340 Lagoon Pl

9340 Lagoon Place · (954) 812-2832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9340 Lagoon Place, Davie, FL 33324
Pine Island Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
*Davie~Pine Island Ridge Country Club~Sparkling*1BED/1.5BA~2ND-floor condo with beautiful Lake and Pool view from your screened in balcony. Laminate wood and tile floors throughout. Building has elevator, small storage space in addition to unit, washer and dryer on same floor, One assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking! ?All amenities include state of the art country club: golf, tennis, basketball, gym, exquisite dining in the main restaurant and chipper's sports bar. Easy access and convenient location near hospitals, malls, airport. Must have 650 credit score and first last and security upfront funds!! Immaculate condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9340 Lagoon Pl have any available units?
9340 Lagoon Pl has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9340 Lagoon Pl have?
Some of 9340 Lagoon Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9340 Lagoon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9340 Lagoon Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9340 Lagoon Pl pet-friendly?
No, 9340 Lagoon Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 9340 Lagoon Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9340 Lagoon Pl does offer parking.
Does 9340 Lagoon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9340 Lagoon Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9340 Lagoon Pl have a pool?
Yes, 9340 Lagoon Pl has a pool.
Does 9340 Lagoon Pl have accessible units?
No, 9340 Lagoon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9340 Lagoon Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9340 Lagoon Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9340 Lagoon Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9340 Lagoon Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
