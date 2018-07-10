9340 Lagoon Pl

Amenities

*Davie~Pine Island Ridge Country Club~Sparkling*1BED/1.5BA~2ND-floor condo with beautiful Lake and Pool view from your screened in balcony. Laminate wood and tile floors throughout. Building has elevator, small storage space in addition to unit, washer and dryer on same floor, One assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking! ?All amenities include state of the art country club: golf, tennis, basketball, gym, exquisite dining in the main restaurant and chipper's sports bar. Easy access and convenient location near hospitals, malls, airport. Must have 650 credit score and first last and security upfront funds!! Immaculate condition!