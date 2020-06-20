All apartments in Davie
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:01 PM

921 Southwest 129th Way

921 Southwest 129th Way · No Longer Available
Location

921 Southwest 129th Way, Davie, FL 33325

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This delightful home located in Davie FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,232sqft! Come to the tree lined streets of 129th Way and pull into your attached garage – make home your personal retreat! Step inside to the inviting living room with tile flooring, kitchen includes updated metallic appliances – including dishwasher, and easy to clean light colored flooring throughout the 3 bedrooms. Move outside to the relaxing back yard – covered patio, privacy fence, and in-ground pool! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

