Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

LAMINATED 3/2.5 PERFECT CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY LOCATED AT 2ND FLOOR. GREAT COMMUNITY RIGHT NEXT TO NOVA UNIVERSITY, CORNER UNIT WITH BALCONY AND GARDEN AS WELL LOTS OF PRIVACY. COMMUNITY WITH LOTS AMENITIES. RIGHT NEXT TO SHOPPING MALL, HIGHWAYS, AIRPORT, NOVA UNIVERSITY AND SCHOOLS. RENT INCLUDES WATER & HOA FEE. DON'T MISS! WON'T LAST LONGER! AVAILABLE FROM 07/01/2020.

"PLEASE MAKE SURE EVERYBODY WEARS MASKS/GLOVES". NO EXCEPTIONS.