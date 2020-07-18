All apartments in Davie
6807 Lakeside Circle North
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

6807 Lakeside Circle North

6807 Lakeside North Circle · (305) 528-5387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6807 Lakeside North Circle, Davie, FL 33314

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1610 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6807 Lakeside Circle North, Davie, FL 33314 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 08/01/2020. No pets allowed. DATE AVAILABLE - August 1, 2020 DESCRIPTION - Spacious end unit 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse (1610 SQFT) with one-car garage. Washer/dryer inside home. Association approval 2 weeks. No pets. RENT INCLUDES water/sewer and yard maintenance. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $4,875 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #F10233345. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3602957 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6807 Lakeside Circle North have any available units?
6807 Lakeside Circle North has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6807 Lakeside Circle North currently offering any rent specials?
6807 Lakeside Circle North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6807 Lakeside Circle North pet-friendly?
No, 6807 Lakeside Circle North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 6807 Lakeside Circle North offer parking?
Yes, 6807 Lakeside Circle North offers parking.
Does 6807 Lakeside Circle North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6807 Lakeside Circle North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6807 Lakeside Circle North have a pool?
No, 6807 Lakeside Circle North does not have a pool.
Does 6807 Lakeside Circle North have accessible units?
No, 6807 Lakeside Circle North does not have accessible units.
Does 6807 Lakeside Circle North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6807 Lakeside Circle North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6807 Lakeside Circle North have units with air conditioning?
No, 6807 Lakeside Circle North does not have units with air conditioning.
