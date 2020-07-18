Amenities

6807 Lakeside Circle North, Davie, FL 33314 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 08/01/2020. No pets allowed. DATE AVAILABLE - August 1, 2020 DESCRIPTION - Spacious end unit 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse (1610 SQFT) with one-car garage. Washer/dryer inside home. Association approval 2 weeks. No pets. RENT INCLUDES water/sewer and yard maintenance. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $4,875 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #F10233345. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3602957 ]