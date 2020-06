Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Spacious, all tiled 2 bedroom-2 bathroom duplex unit is a perfect roommate sanctuary. Tons of closet space in both bedrooms, adorable kitchen, balanced with a mirrored living room area. Washer and dryer will be installed prior to occupancy. Step outside to an open patio surrounded by tons of lush greenery. Fenced in yard with plenty of room to park a trailer, lawn trailer or even a boat!! New blinds to be installed. Very cute unit...won't last long!!!