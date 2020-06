Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Great Remodeled and freshly painted apartment in Davie area.One year lease $1,300.00 Includes Pest Control, Garbage Pick up, parking space, Very good location, close to I-95/Turnpike, very easy to access public transportation, many restaurants, and schools. Very easy approval process. No homeowner association, quick approval with proof of income, standard credit screening check, and background check. Text or email to schedule a showing! We Will Work with Low Credit Scores.