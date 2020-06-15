All apartments in Davie
Find more places like 3347 Lakeside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davie, FL
/
3347 Lakeside Dr
Last updated April 23 2020 at 3:18 AM

3347 Lakeside Dr

3347 Lakeside Drive · (954) 806-7668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3347 Lakeside Drive, Davie, FL 33328
Rolling Hills Golf and Tennis Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Four Bedroom, Three full Baths in beautiful Lakefront Townhouse with one-car garage on cul de sac near Nova Southeastern University, shopping/dining, beaches and Xways. Large kitchen with eating nook, open living/dining room with door wall out to patio overlooking lake. One bedroom and bath on first floor. Ceramic tiles on first floor, wood laminate on stairs and second floor. Master with ensuite bath with separate bathtub and shower, high ceilings and large walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms with full bath and full washer and dryer on second floor. One car garage and parking in driveway.
Community pool within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3347 Lakeside Dr have any available units?
3347 Lakeside Dr has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3347 Lakeside Dr have?
Some of 3347 Lakeside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3347 Lakeside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3347 Lakeside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3347 Lakeside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3347 Lakeside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 3347 Lakeside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3347 Lakeside Dr does offer parking.
Does 3347 Lakeside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3347 Lakeside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3347 Lakeside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3347 Lakeside Dr has a pool.
Does 3347 Lakeside Dr have accessible units?
No, 3347 Lakeside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3347 Lakeside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3347 Lakeside Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3347 Lakeside Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3347 Lakeside Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3347 Lakeside Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84
Davie, FL 33312
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr
Davie, FL 33328
Vue on 67th
4199 SW 67th Ave
Davie, FL 33314
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl
Davie, FL 33314
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd
Davie, FL 33314
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln
Davie, FL 33328
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave
Davie, FL 33324
Centro at Davie by Arium
2750 SW 73rd Way
Davie, FL 33328

Similar Pages

Davie 1 BedroomsDavie 2 Bedrooms
Davie Apartments with BalconyDavie Cheap Places
Davie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Condominiums

Apartments Near Colleges

Nova Southeastern UniversityWilliam T McFatter Technical College
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity