3347 Lakeside Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Four Bedroom, Three full Baths in beautiful Lakefront Townhouse with one-car garage on cul de sac near Nova Southeastern University, shopping/dining, beaches and Xways. Large kitchen with eating nook, open living/dining room with door wall out to patio overlooking lake. One bedroom and bath on first floor. Ceramic tiles on first floor, wood laminate on stairs and second floor. Master with ensuite bath with separate bathtub and shower, high ceilings and large walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms with full bath and full washer and dryer on second floor. One car garage and parking in driveway.

Community pool within walking distance.