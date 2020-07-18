2961 SW 87th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking tennis court

Davie's best kept secret! THIS 2 BR 2.5 BA 2 story townhouse features two master bedrooms on the 2nd floor, each with their own bathroom, 1/2 bathroom downstairs, beautiful and lush view of the lake from your screened porch! 1 assigned parking space, near mailbox and guest parking, newer a/c, quiet complex, near colleges/universities, great Davie schools, easy access to highways, shopping, whole food & Publix, fine dining restaurants, golf. Community pool and 2 tennis courts, clubhouse.