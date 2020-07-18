All apartments in Davie
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2961 SW 87th Ave

2961 Southwest 87th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2961 Southwest 87th Avenue, Davie, FL 33328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Davie's best kept secret! THIS 2 BR 2.5 BA 2 story townhouse features two master bedrooms on the 2nd floor, each with their own bathroom, 1/2 bathroom downstairs, beautiful and lush view of the lake from your screened porch! 1 assigned parking space, near mailbox and guest parking, newer a/c, quiet complex, near colleges/universities, great Davie schools, easy access to highways, shopping, whole food & Publix, fine dining restaurants, golf. Community pool and 2 tennis courts, clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2961 SW 87th Ave have any available units?
2961 SW 87th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davie, FL.
What amenities does 2961 SW 87th Ave have?
Some of 2961 SW 87th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2961 SW 87th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2961 SW 87th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2961 SW 87th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2961 SW 87th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 2961 SW 87th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2961 SW 87th Ave offers parking.
Does 2961 SW 87th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2961 SW 87th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2961 SW 87th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2961 SW 87th Ave has a pool.
Does 2961 SW 87th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2961 SW 87th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2961 SW 87th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2961 SW 87th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2961 SW 87th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2961 SW 87th Ave has units with air conditioning.
