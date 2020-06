2921 SW 87th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool guest parking tennis court

RECENTLY PAINTED THIS 2nd FLOOR CONDO W/ACCORDION SHUTTERS, 2 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHS, 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE NEAR MAILBOX AND GUEST PARKING, SAMSUNG APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER INSIDE UNIT. WOOD AND CERAMIC FLOOR - NO CARPET AT ALL, BREAKFAST AREA OFF KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE, RENOVATED BATHROOMS, MASTER BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM WITH WATER VIEW. QUIET COMPLEX, NEAR COLLEGES/UNIVERSITIES, GREAT DAVIE PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SCHOOLS, EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING, WHOLE FOOD & PUBLIX STORES, FINE DINING RESTAURANTS, GOLF. COMMUNITY POOL AND 2 TENNIS COURTS,CLUBHOUSE, WATER INCLUDED. THIS IS A TENANT OCCUPIED, 24H NOTICE WILL BE REQUIRED. PET ON PREMISES. AS PER CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE USE MASK WHEN VIST THIS PROPERTY