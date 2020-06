2131 NOVA VILLAGE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

SHARP 3/2 VILLA IN POPULAR NOVA VILLAGE! RARELY AVAILABLE CORNER VILLA IS CLOSE TO 1,500 SQ. FT. AND SHOWS WELL. BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED KITCHEN AND UPDATED BATHROOMS. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED! CANAL VIEWS AND NICELY LANDSCAPED. CROWN MOLDINGS. WASHER AND DRYER. ENERGY EFFICIENT CEILINGS. GREAT COMMUNITY FEATURES POOL, TENNIS, 2 LAKES AND TOT LOT. PET FRIENDLY. PERFECT LOCATION IS CLOSE TO 595, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND TOWER SHOPS. ** RENTAL INSURANCE REQUIRED AND NON SMOKING TENANTS PLEASE.