5825 Maynada St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Impeccable and impressive, fully updated family home. 5 bedrooms + In-laws suite + Office. A charming front porch leads to a welcoming living room. New kitchen opens to a friendly family room. Entertain in the dining room, or al fresco under the covered patio and bar. 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets: 1 bedroom is en-suite, 2 bedrooms share a bathroom. Large master with walk-in closet and beautiful bathroom. 5th bedroom w/full bath used as a playroom-could also be den or game room. In-law suite includes kitchenette and separate entrance. Work from home in the well-built office. Indoor laundry room. All-impact glass throughout. 1-car garage, storage room. Huge yard with playground, and fenced-in patio and heated pool. Even a pizza oven/fireplace! Large corner lot, desirable South Gables.