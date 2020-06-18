All apartments in Coral Gables
5825 Maynada St
5825 Maynada St

5825 Maynada Street · No Longer Available
Location

5825 Maynada Street, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Riviera

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Impeccable and impressive, fully updated family home. 5 bedrooms + In-laws suite + Office. A charming front porch leads to a welcoming living room. New kitchen opens to a friendly family room. Entertain in the dining room, or al fresco under the covered patio and bar. 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets: 1 bedroom is en-suite, 2 bedrooms share a bathroom. Large master with walk-in closet and beautiful bathroom. 5th bedroom w/full bath used as a playroom-could also be den or game room. In-law suite includes kitchenette and separate entrance. Work from home in the well-built office. Indoor laundry room. All-impact glass throughout. 1-car garage, storage room. Huge yard with playground, and fenced-in patio and heated pool. Even a pizza oven/fireplace! Large corner lot, desirable South Gables.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5825 Maynada St have any available units?
5825 Maynada St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Gables, FL.
What amenities does 5825 Maynada St have?
Some of 5825 Maynada St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5825 Maynada St currently offering any rent specials?
5825 Maynada St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 Maynada St pet-friendly?
No, 5825 Maynada St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 5825 Maynada St offer parking?
Yes, 5825 Maynada St does offer parking.
Does 5825 Maynada St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5825 Maynada St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 Maynada St have a pool?
Yes, 5825 Maynada St has a pool.
Does 5825 Maynada St have accessible units?
No, 5825 Maynada St does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 Maynada St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5825 Maynada St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5825 Maynada St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5825 Maynada St does not have units with air conditioning.
