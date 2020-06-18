All apartments in Coral Gables
Coral Gables, FL
5521 Sardinia St
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:18 PM

5521 Sardinia St

5521 Sardinia Street · (786) 387-9386
Location

5521 Sardinia Street, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Riviera

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely two story South Gables home on 5,000 sq. Ft. Lot on a quiet street. Updated kitchen with wood cabinets, quartz countertop, SS appliances and one car garage. The first level has pretty travertine floors throughout, half bath, spacious family room with access to the fenced backyard, formal living room and dining room. The second floor features 4 extra-large bedrooms with new built in closets, hardwood floors and 2 full baths. Enjoy living close to downtown Coral Gables, 5 minutes to Coconut Grove, walking distance to The University of Miami, close to Merrick Park, South Miami and Brickell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 Sardinia St have any available units?
5521 Sardinia St has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5521 Sardinia St have?
Some of 5521 Sardinia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5521 Sardinia St currently offering any rent specials?
5521 Sardinia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 Sardinia St pet-friendly?
No, 5521 Sardinia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 5521 Sardinia St offer parking?
Yes, 5521 Sardinia St does offer parking.
Does 5521 Sardinia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5521 Sardinia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 Sardinia St have a pool?
No, 5521 Sardinia St does not have a pool.
Does 5521 Sardinia St have accessible units?
No, 5521 Sardinia St does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 Sardinia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5521 Sardinia St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5521 Sardinia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5521 Sardinia St does not have units with air conditioning.
