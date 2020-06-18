5521 Sardinia St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely two story South Gables home on 5,000 sq. Ft. Lot on a quiet street. Updated kitchen with wood cabinets, quartz countertop, SS appliances and one car garage. The first level has pretty travertine floors throughout, half bath, spacious family room with access to the fenced backyard, formal living room and dining room. The second floor features 4 extra-large bedrooms with new built in closets, hardwood floors and 2 full baths. Enjoy living close to downtown Coral Gables, 5 minutes to Coconut Grove, walking distance to The University of Miami, close to Merrick Park, South Miami and Brickell.