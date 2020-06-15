55 MERRICK WAY

Amenities
Beautiful 2/2.5 split bedroom condo in the heart of Coral Gables. Features tile and wood floors, electric blinds, Euro-style kitchen with GE Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops, shower & tub in Master Bath, built in closets and large balcony with picturesque views.1 assigned parking space. Amenities: 24-hour concierge, billiards, gym, a lovely and spacious pool deck area with a spa-hot tub. Amazing location Walk to Miracle Mile and enjoy fine restaurants, boutiques and more.