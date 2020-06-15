All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:17 AM

55 MERRICK WAY

55 Merrick Way · (305) 405-0615
Location

55 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 636 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
Beautiful 2/2.5 split bedroom condo in the heart of Coral Gables. Features tile and wood floors, electric blinds, Euro-style kitchen with GE Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops, shower & tub in Master Bath, built in closets and large balcony with picturesque views.1 assigned parking space. Amenities: 24-hour concierge, billiards, gym, a lovely and spacious pool deck area with a spa-hot tub. Amazing location Walk to Miracle Mile and enjoy fine restaurants, boutiques and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 MERRICK WAY have any available units?
55 MERRICK WAY has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 MERRICK WAY have?
Some of 55 MERRICK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 MERRICK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
55 MERRICK WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 MERRICK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 55 MERRICK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 55 MERRICK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 55 MERRICK WAY does offer parking.
Does 55 MERRICK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 MERRICK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 MERRICK WAY have a pool?
Yes, 55 MERRICK WAY has a pool.
Does 55 MERRICK WAY have accessible units?
No, 55 MERRICK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 55 MERRICK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 MERRICK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 MERRICK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 MERRICK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
