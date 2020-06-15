All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:18 AM

36 Almeria Ave

36 Almeria Avenue · (305) 305-5200
Location

36 Almeria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Crafts

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Wanna live blocks away from everything in Downtown Coral Gables? This gorgeous 2 bedroom/1 bath condo is in the middle of everything. 3 blocks from Miracle Mile, walk, bike, take the trolley or the freebee... whichever your choice, you'll love living so close to restaurants, shops, movies, bookstores, museums, bars or anything you need. Nestled within a small and charming gated condo, this unit offers original Dade County Pine wood floors, moldings, central AC and a lovely terrace to enjoy some outdoor private space. Residential Permit Parking provided by the City of Coral Gables (5 passes for only $25/yr) allow you to park in front of your unit without paying for meters. Area is exclusive for parking with that permit only. Ready now and easy to view. Pets under 50 lbs welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Almeria Ave have any available units?
36 Almeria Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 Almeria Ave have?
Some of 36 Almeria Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Almeria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
36 Almeria Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Almeria Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Almeria Ave is pet friendly.
Does 36 Almeria Ave offer parking?
Yes, 36 Almeria Ave does offer parking.
Does 36 Almeria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Almeria Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Almeria Ave have a pool?
No, 36 Almeria Ave does not have a pool.
Does 36 Almeria Ave have accessible units?
No, 36 Almeria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Almeria Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Almeria Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Almeria Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36 Almeria Ave has units with air conditioning.
