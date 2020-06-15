36 Almeria Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Wanna live blocks away from everything in Downtown Coral Gables? This gorgeous 2 bedroom/1 bath condo is in the middle of everything. 3 blocks from Miracle Mile, walk, bike, take the trolley or the freebee... whichever your choice, you'll love living so close to restaurants, shops, movies, bookstores, museums, bars or anything you need. Nestled within a small and charming gated condo, this unit offers original Dade County Pine wood floors, moldings, central AC and a lovely terrace to enjoy some outdoor private space. Residential Permit Parking provided by the City of Coral Gables (5 passes for only $25/yr) allow you to park in front of your unit without paying for meters. Area is exclusive for parking with that permit only. Ready now and easy to view. Pets under 50 lbs welcome.