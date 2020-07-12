/
122 Apartments for rent in Crafts, Coral Gables, FL
2 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
1 Unit Available
357 Almeria Ave
357 Almeria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE BEST VIEWS OF CORAL GABLES AND MIAMI. THIS BEAUTIFUL HIGH RISE 2 BED 2 BATH CORNER UNIT HAS 180 DEGREE VIEWS OF WEST GABLES AND MIAMI.
1 Unit Available
331 Santander Ave
331 Santander Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Spectacular duplex, split floor plan, 2 bedroom/2 bathrooms, in quiet neighborhood in established and desirable area of Coral Gables, minutes from University of Miami.
1 Unit Available
100 Andalusia Ave
100 Andalusia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
Exclusive Urban living at its finest; 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, living, dining, family room and 3 parking spaces on the same floor as unit, a unique and desirable concept.
Results within 1 mile of Crafts
15 Units Available
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,980
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
33 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,675
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
49 Units Available
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,452
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,594
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
17 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,596
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,401
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
8 Units Available
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1133 sqft
Luxury apartment living that feels like a boutique hotel. On-site plunge pool, fitness studio and game room. Apartments feature white quartz kitchen countertops and designer kitchen cabinetry.
13 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1349 sqft
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
9 Units Available
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,741
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
8 Units Available
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,168
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
24 Units Available
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
36 Units Available
The Aura
1501 Southwest 37th Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,853
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1045 sqft
Within The Aura, you'll find the latest, most inviting apartment rental favorite in Miami's ultimate neighborhood - Coral Gables.
48 Units Available
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,217
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,795
1755 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henry in Coral Gables. View photos, descriptions and more!
160 Units Available
MB Station
3170 Coral Way, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,615
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
990 sqft
HIGH CALIBER LIVING – THE MB STATION WAY Nestled between the sought-out Brickell and Coral Gables Miami districts, MB Station offers an unparalleled lifestyle from the inside, out.
2 Units Available
The Fountains Apartments
235 Sidonia Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
424 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at an affordable price in the heart of beautiful, historic Coral Gables! A charming, quaint, unique community located within walking distance to downtown Coral Gables which has wonderful shopping and dinning venues.
125 Units Available
Zoi House
2900 Southwest 28th Lane, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,750
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1088 sqft
Zoi House is more than an address, it is a residential lifestyle powered by the future.
1 Unit Available
126 Mendoza Ave
126 Mendoza Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$975
1 Bedroom
Ask
Charming Studio Just Updated - Property Id: 311263 -Available on June 29th. -Please contact us by phone or text, not using this app.
1 Unit Available
718 Valencia # 408 A10727250
718 Valencia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BILTMORE PARC CONDO ON GABLES - Property Id: 265628 Biltmore Parc is Gables' newest, most luxurious boutique building.
1 Unit Available
700 Biltmore Way 601
700 Biltmore Way, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
2 sqft
BEAUTIFUL & BRIGHT 3BEDS/3BATHS APARTMENT (CORNER EAST UNIT). AWESOME VIEWS OF THE GRANADA GOLF COURSE (NORTH BALCONY UNIT 601) AND THE SOUTH VIEW (SOUTH BALCONY UNIT 602). FULL TIME MANAGEMENT. RENT INCLUDE BASIC CABLE, WATER, ELECTRICITY.
1 Unit Available
322 Madeira Ave
322 Madeira Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in elegant boutique building in the heart of Coral Gables.
1 Unit Available
2953 Virginia St
2953 Virginia St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful 2BED/2.5BATH Corner Townhome in Coconut Grove. Built in 2008 and maintained extremely well. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Unit comes equipped with washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
1801 SW 32nd Ave
1801 Southwest 32nd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous modern condo centrally located right off 32nd avenue and coral way. Stunning 1bed/1bath with porcelain tile throughout. Great opportunity to move in this desired area.
