Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool basketball court

5838 Eagle Cay Circle, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. COCONUT CREEK 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH $2600 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10622495 C/O: United Realty Group Inc RARELY AVAILABLE - 3/2.5 located in - Regency Lakes. Beautiful home with open floor plan, crown molding, updated kitchen w/ SS appliances, wood cabinetry, movable island. Tile flooring and wood laminate on second floor. Large master bedroom, master bath features tiled Roman bathtub, dual sinks. Outdoor patio screened in with plenty of room and a water view. Community amenities include 24hr manned guard gate, heated community pool w/hot tub, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, exercise room, bike/walking trails, and 5 lakes for fishing. Rent includes basic cable & lawn care .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3593467 ]