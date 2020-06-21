All apartments in Coconut Creek
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

5838 Eagle Cay Circle

5838 Eagle Cay Circle · (561) 923-8394
Location

5838 Eagle Cay Circle, Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Regency Lakes at Coconut Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
5838 Eagle Cay Circle, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. COCONUT CREEK 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH $2600 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10622495 C/O: United Realty Group Inc RARELY AVAILABLE - 3/2.5 located in - Regency Lakes. Beautiful home with open floor plan, crown molding, updated kitchen w/ SS appliances, wood cabinetry, movable island. Tile flooring and wood laminate on second floor. Large master bedroom, master bath features tiled Roman bathtub, dual sinks. Outdoor patio screened in with plenty of room and a water view. Community amenities include 24hr manned guard gate, heated community pool w/hot tub, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, exercise room, bike/walking trails, and 5 lakes for fishing. Rent includes basic cable & lawn care .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3593467 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5838 Eagle Cay Circle have any available units?
5838 Eagle Cay Circle has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5838 Eagle Cay Circle have?
Some of 5838 Eagle Cay Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5838 Eagle Cay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5838 Eagle Cay Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5838 Eagle Cay Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5838 Eagle Cay Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5838 Eagle Cay Circle offer parking?
No, 5838 Eagle Cay Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5838 Eagle Cay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5838 Eagle Cay Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5838 Eagle Cay Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5838 Eagle Cay Circle has a pool.
Does 5838 Eagle Cay Circle have accessible units?
No, 5838 Eagle Cay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5838 Eagle Cay Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5838 Eagle Cay Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5838 Eagle Cay Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5838 Eagle Cay Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
