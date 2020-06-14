/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM
127 Furnished Apartments for rent in Coconut Creek, FL
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1602 Abaco Dr
1602 Abaco Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
2/2 CHARMING GARDEN/POOL VIEW WITHING WALKING DISTANCE TO FITNESS / THEATRE. SCREENED PATIO WITH STORM SHUTTER. TILED EAT IN KITCHEN. W/D INSIDE UNIT. VERY CLEAN JUNIPER MODEL. NICELY MAINTAINED AND MORE IN CONDITION.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2002 Granada Dr
2002 Granada Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1161 sqft
SUPER NICE ,COMPLETELY FURNISHED APT WITH WASHER DRYER.CHERRY WOOD FLOORS. AND CARPETED BED ROOMS. YES APT IS UPDATED & EASY TO SHOW. ON LOCK BOX. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2802 Victoria Way
2802 Victoria Way, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1156 sqft
FURNISHED 2BEDROOM/2BATH WITH GREAT VIEW. EASY TO SHOW ON LOCKBOX. MAKE OFFER. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCUUP 55+
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2804 Victoria Way Unit#A2
2804 Victoria Way, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1300 sqft
Beautifully updated corner unit now available for annual rental. Can be offered FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
4256 NW 57th Dr
4256 Northwest 57th Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
"RENTING FURNISHED" WITH A MODERN TASTE! BEAUTIFUL 2 STORIES, WITH FORMAL DINING ROOM, HIGH CEILING ON LIVING ROOM, LARGE TILE FLOORING, OPEN KITCHEN FOR CURRENT TASTE. JACUZZI TUB, STORAGE SHED ON THE BACK, PRIVATE 6' TALL FENCED IN BACKYARD.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2502 Antigua Ter
2502 Antigua Terrace, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY RENTAL STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020. AVAILABLE TO SHOW AFTER ON JUNE 20, 2020..
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3405 Bimini Lane
3405 Bimini Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOVELY FULL FURNISHED, 1.1/5! MINIMUM 4 MONTHS, LAUNDRY INSIDE, ENCLOSED PATIO,GARDEN VIEW, TITLE, CLOSE TO ELEVATOR.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4361 NW 3rd St
4361 Northwest 3rd Street, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
WONDERFUL FURNISHED 3-BED, 2-BATH POOL HOUSE IN A PRIME COCONUT CREEK SUBDIVISION! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. GREAT FLOOR PLAN OFFERING A FAMILY ROOM, DROP LIVING ROOM AND A FORMAL DINNING AREA.
Results within 1 mile of Coconut Creek
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sandalfoot Cove
2 Units Available
Dunes of Boca
9400 Southwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
A Great Community in Boca Raton! The apartments of Dunes of Boca provide comfort and recreation at an affordable cost. Each apartment comes in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom layout. The sizes range from 962 to 975 square feet.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
605 Oaks Dr
605 Oaks Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths , corner unit overlooking Oaks golf course at Palm Aire Country Club , ready to move in . Amazing golf views. Modern design . Living room elect. recliners . Totally furnished .
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
3090 N Course Dr
3090 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Nice updated spacious unit for rent with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Clean refreshed and full of natural light! Large balcony with a golf course view! Great well kept community to live in with golf field, pool, sauna, bike/walk paths.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm-Aire Village East
1 Unit Available
6980 NW 29th Ln
6980 Northwest 29th Lane, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1390 sqft
Welcome to Paradise! TURN KEY LIVING!!AVAILABLE M*A*Y 29TH; Entire private and completely renovated furnished 3 bedroom/2 ba pool home/villa in desirable Palm Aire village neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
901 CYPRESS GROVE
901 Cypress Grove Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1630 sqft
Beautiful apt for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; Rental payments included high speed internet, cable, water and trash. This is a split bedroom plan all carpeted.
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4015 W Palm Aire Dr
4015 West Palm Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1390 sqft
Minimum 6 Month plus or Annual Furnished Rental available in this totally renovated, fully furnished 3/2 corner unit with views of the city skyline in front and tree-top golf course and water view from the wrap-around screened balcony in the back.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5660 SW 3rd Pl
5660 Southwest 3rd Place, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
680 sqft
Cute one bedroom one bath furnished condo unit on 2nd floor, no elevators. Well kept complex offering pool, tennis court, bocce court, BBQ 55 and over community. No pets background report required Proof of income required
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
3150 N Course Ln
3150 North Course Lane, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Two bedrooms two bath with screened balcony facing the lake. Fully furnished. Assigned parking. Water, sewer, trash pick up, basic cable, internet. All ages.
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
8829 Harrods Drive
8829 Harrods Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1697 sqft
Well maintained home with split bedrooms. Furnished and ready to move in. Oversized end lot in private gated community. Open kitchen, vaulted ceilings, enclosed patio, Inside laundry room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sandalfoot Cove
1 Unit Available
23328 SW 58th Avenue
23328 Southwest 58th Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1602 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VILLA IN RIVER OAKS COMMUNITY. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS AND 2 CAR GARAGE. NEWER BATHROOMS ,FRESHLY PAINTED. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. INTERIOR PATIO CAN BE USED AS A BREAKFAST NOOK OR GARDEN.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
9780 Marina Blvd
9780 Southwest 18th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
LOCATION, LOCATION! SEASONAL RENTAL!!...Close to beaches, stores, restaurants, movies, and golf courses. Furnished, Clean and bright 2/2 apartment. Great condo community with newly built saltwater pool 49' X 20'. Plus newly built SPA. club house.
Results within 5 miles of Coconut Creek
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1522 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer landscaped courtyard, playground, pool and gym. Excellent location near downtown Boca Raton beaches and amenities. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
42 Units Available
Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood and carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pool, tennis and racquetball courts, and gym. Easy access to I-95, Lynn University and Florida Atlantic University.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
228 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3720 Inverrary Drive
3720 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
638 sqft
Fully beautifully furnished, highly upgraded (flat screen TV) - 2 BR/2 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,699 located in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Ridge Isles
1 Unit Available
5811 NE 14th Ln
5811 Northeast 14th Lane, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1809 sqft
Furnished 3 Bed, 3 Bath Prime Waterfront corner lot in Coral Ridge Isles! 200 ft of waterfront! - 1 of only 6 prime waterfront corner lots in Coral Ridge Isles! 200 ft of waterfront with fixed bridges & a 6' clearance at high tide. A 12,159 sq. ft.
