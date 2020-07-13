All apartments in Coconut Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Casa Palma

6112 N State Road 7 · (415) 802-0204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease Today For Waived App & Admin Fees!
Location

6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6162-204 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,434

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 6162-210 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,454

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 6222-205 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6192-103 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Unit 6212-209 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Unit 6172-309 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Casa Palma.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
In-Person Tours Now Available

We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.

Coconut Creek's premier luxury apartment community is nestled behind a scenic entry lake and opulent clubhouse. Complete with beach-entry saltwater pools, a membership-quality fitness center, a chic community room, and electric car charging stations, our pet-friendly Coconut Creek apartments are where luxury meets convenience. Resort-inspired and all-access, our apartments for rent in Coconut Creek are available with one, two, and three bedrooms garages, and feature hardwood-inspired flooring, chef's kitchens with granite counters and vertical bathroom spas. With easy access to the Sawgrass Expressway and Florida's Turnpike, we are only minutes from the best shopping, dining and entertainment in the area. Schedule an appointment with our dedicated staff and discover why Casa Palma offers the bes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Casa Palma have any available units?
Casa Palma has 29 units available starting at $1,434 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Casa Palma have?
Some of Casa Palma's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa Palma currently offering any rent specials?
Casa Palma is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today For Waived App & Admin Fees!
Is Casa Palma pet-friendly?
Yes, Casa Palma is pet friendly.
Does Casa Palma offer parking?
Yes, Casa Palma offers parking.
Does Casa Palma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Casa Palma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa Palma have a pool?
Yes, Casa Palma has a pool.
Does Casa Palma have accessible units?
Yes, Casa Palma has accessible units.
Does Casa Palma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Casa Palma has units with dishwashers.
Does Casa Palma have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Casa Palma has units with air conditioning.
