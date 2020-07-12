/
/
/
winston park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:38 PM
505 Apartments for rent in Winston Park, Coconut Creek, FL
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,362
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
25 Units Available
Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1411 sqft
Huge modern apartments with real hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry. Near Florida's Turnpike. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, game room and media room.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1379 sqft
Great location, close to Florida Turnpike and I-95. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, parking, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4235 NW 56th Dr
4235 Northwest 56th Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1525 sqft
Nicely Renovated / Updated Home with 4 Bedrooms/2 Baths for Rent in the Heart of Coconut Creek in the subdivision of Coral Point (Winston Park ) . Beautiful Open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Custom Built Closets in all rooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4820 N State Road 7 10303
4820 State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
Rental Property - Property Id: 139346 TOTALLY REMODELED, NEW KITCHEN, BATHS, AC, UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS ONE COVERED GARAGE SPACE PLUS 2 OPEN SPACES ASSIGNED. WON'T LAST! ***APPLY NOW*** Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5550 NW 40th Ter
5550 Northwest 40th Terrace, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
Only First Month & Security Moves You In!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5807 NW 42nd Ln
5807 Northwest 42nd Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
Only First & Security Moves You In!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5202 NW 54th Ave
5202 Northwest 54th Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Winston Park is a must see. This property is located in the heart of Coconut Creek.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5442 NW 54th Dr
5442 Northwest 54th Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,680
1855 sqft
Come see this POOL HOME with modern living, nicely maintained with great upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership. All this combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5601 NW 43rd Way
5601 Northwest 43rd Way, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1756 sqft
BEAUTIFULL HOUSE ALL REMODELED, VERY BRIGHT AND COZY 3 BEDS, 3 FULL BATHS READY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. GREAT SCHOOLS IN THE AREA, RIGHT IN THE HEART OF COCONUT CREEK.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4233 NW 55th Pl
4233 Northwest 55th Place, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2158 sqft
YES**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS 1 MONTHS RENT & SECURITY DEPOSIT**This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms in the Desirable Winston Park Community.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6101 NW 44th Terrace
6101 Northwest 44th Terrace, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1668 sqft
Beautiful 2-story corner house with 3 bedrooms, 2 and half baths and 2-car garage in a quiet cul-de-sac. Kitchen overlooking family room, plus formal living and dining room spaces.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5422 NW 42nd Way
5422 Northwest 42nd Way, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
Move in with as low as FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT!! Welcome to your new home, You will enjoy the modern living of this nicely maintained upgraded home & with a very stable & reliable ownership.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4256 NW 57th Dr
4256 Northwest 57th Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
"RENTING FURNISHED" WITH A MODERN TASTE! BEAUTIFUL 2 STORIES, WITH FORMAL DINING ROOM, HIGH CEILING ON LIVING ROOM, LARGE TILE FLOORING, OPEN KITCHEN FOR CURRENT TASTE. JACUZZI TUB, STORAGE SHED ON THE BACK, PRIVATE 6' TALL FENCED IN BACKYARD.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5351 NW 41st Way
5351 Northwest 41st Way, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
SPACIOUS HOME AVAILABLE IN CORAL POINT IN WINSTON PARK! HOME FEATURES WOOD FLOORS,OPEN KITCHEN AND A SPACIOUS LOFT! FABULOUS MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH SITTING AREA,LOTS OF CLOSETS AND ROMAN TUB! LARGE FRONT YARD WITH DRIVEWAY FOR UP TO 4 CARS! LAWN
1 of 4
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6111 NW 43rd Ave
6111 Northwest 43rd Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful coconut creek home!!!! (RLNE5132964)
1 of 5
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5569 NW 44th Way
5569 Northwest 44th Way, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,480
Gorgeous and spacious coconut creek home!!!! (RLNE5132968)
1 of 1
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
4816 N State Road 7
4816 S State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
STUNNING!!!CONDO FOR RENT IN PRESTIGIOUS CARRINGTON. A MUST SEE 3/2. 2 PARKING SPACE !!Beautifully Remodeled, kitchen, 3 Bedrooms with Walk-in closets, 2 baths, beautiful porcelain flooring throughout along with designer touches.GATED COMMUNITY.
Results within 1 mile of Winston Park
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
14 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1405 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
9 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
Bell Parkland
5851 Holmberg Rd, Parkland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1500 sqft
Near Highway 441 on a 43-acre green space. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Near Pine Trails Park and a walking and biking trail. On-site pool and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1350 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and more. Great location near Coconut Creek, Mizner Park and Boca Raton beaches.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
29 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,434
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
22 Units Available
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
$1,540
731 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLParkland, FLMargate, FLTamarac, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLighthouse Point, FLOakland Park, FL