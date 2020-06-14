184 Apartments for rent in Coconut Creek, FL with garage
There is only one butterfly capital in the world, and that is Coconut Creek. Recently labeled a 2013 Playful City, Coconut Creek, is home to the largest population of different butterfly species, thanks to playing host to the largest aviary in the world. So if youre lucky to be in "The Amazing Race" and your next clue says "butterfly world," dont head south to the Amazon Jungle.
Coconut Creek, a Broward County city, is comfortably sandwiched, like Kobe beef peeking out of a burger bun, between Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. The city's population, as per the census in 2010, stands proud at around 52,909 people. Of course, this has changed slightly since then. But it doesnt feel crowded at all. If you divide the land size (12 square miles) by the population, every single person in that city has about 0.0002 square miles to him or herself. And since some people have coupled up, theres more than enough room for everyone.
Coconut Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.