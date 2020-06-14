Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

184 Apartments for rent in Coconut Creek, FL with garage

Coconut Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Winston Park
21 Units Available
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,381
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1379 sqft
Great location, close to Florida Turnpike and I-95. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, parking, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
39 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1584 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Coconut Creek
22 Units Available
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Winston Park
25 Units Available
Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1411 sqft
Huge modern apartments with real hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry. Near Florida's Turnpike. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, game room and media room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1463 NW 48th Ave
1463 Northwest 48th Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1941 sqft
Come see this light and bright 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage. This home sits on a corner lot with a private backyard perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features granite and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5422 NW 42nd Way
5422 Northwest 42nd Way, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
Move in with as low as FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT!! Welcome to your new home, You will enjoy the modern living of this nicely maintained upgraded home & with a very stable & reliable ownership.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5550 NW 40th Ter
5550 Northwest 40th Terrace, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
Only First Month & Security Moves You In!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3802 NW 59th St
3802 Northwest 59th Street, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
FIRST AND SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained, you will enjoy a very stable & reliable ownership. All combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5807 NW 42nd Ln
5807 Northwest 42nd Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
Only First & Security Moves You In!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5202 NW 54th Ave
5202 Northwest 54th Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Winston Park is a must see. This property is located in the heart of Coconut Creek.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5442 NW 54th Dr
5442 Northwest 54th Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,680
Come see this POOL HOME with modern living, nicely maintained with great upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership. All this combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3863 NW 63rd Ct
3863 Northwest 63rd Court, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** Call this beautiful property in Coconut Creek home!! Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Coconut Creek, FL.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5831 NW 40th Ln
5831 Northwest 40th Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2266 sqft
Beautiful 3bedroom 2bathroom 2car garage home for rent! Very spacious. Stainless steel appliances. Screened in patio. Fenced yard for the dogs. Make this home yours, today! (RLNE5826103)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
4820 N State Road 7 10303
4820 State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
Rental Property - Property Id: 139346 TOTALLY REMODELED, NEW KITCHEN, BATHS, AC, UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS ONE COVERED GARAGE SPACE PLUS 2 OPEN SPACES ASSIGNED. WON'T LAST! ***APPLY NOW*** Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3852 NW 63rd Court
3852 Northwest 63rd Court, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1641 sqft
This spacious water view home in a wonderful gated neighborhood offers everything that you've been looking for.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
K S Park
1 Unit Available
3957 Allerdale Place
3957 Allerdale Place, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1771 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE COCONUT CREEK, ASHTON PARC COMMNUITY. 2-STORY 3/2.5, A/C UNDER 1771 sq ft., KITCHEN w/ GRANITE, S/S APPLIANCES.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
4256 NW 57th Dr
4256 Northwest 57th Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
"RENTING FURNISHED" WITH A MODERN TASTE! BEAUTIFUL 2 STORIES, WITH FORMAL DINING ROOM, HIGH CEILING ON LIVING ROOM, LARGE TILE FLOORING, OPEN KITCHEN FOR CURRENT TASTE. JACUZZI TUB, STORAGE SHED ON THE BACK, PRIVATE 6' TALL FENCED IN BACKYARD.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4536 Monarch Way
4536 Monarch Way, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1768 sqft
BEST LOCATION AT PALOMA LAKES COMMUNITY IN COCONUT CREEK! Unit is freshly painted with new carpet and upgraded wood flooring-3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4361 NW 3rd St
4361 Northwest 3rd Street, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
WONDERFUL FURNISHED 3-BED, 2-BATH POOL HOUSE IN A PRIME COCONUT CREEK SUBDIVISION! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. GREAT FLOOR PLAN OFFERING A FAMILY ROOM, DROP LIVING ROOM AND A FORMAL DINNING AREA.
Results within 1 mile of Coconut Creek
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Turtle Run
13 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1366 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Palm Aire
9 Units Available
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
16 Units Available
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1360 sqft
Well-appointed complex with internet cafe, business center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated units with patios or balconies. Across the street from Quiet Waters Park. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike makes it great for commuters.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Collier City
14 Units Available
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartments with porcelain flooring, located in Pompano Beach just off Atlantic Boulevard. Community features include a walking trail, resort-style pool, billiards lounge, and a bark park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Coral Bay
16 Units Available
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1336 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature granite countertops, Moen fixtures and subway tile backsplash. Community offers beach-entry pool, jacuzzi and bark park. Located close Fort Lauderdale Airport, I-75 and beaches.
City Guide for Coconut Creek, FL

There is only one butterfly capital in the world, and that is Coconut Creek. Recently labeled a 2013 Playful City, Coconut Creek, is home to the largest population of different butterfly species, thanks to playing host to the largest aviary in the world. So if youre lucky to be in "The Amazing Race" and your next clue says "butterfly world," dont head south to the Amazon Jungle.

Coconut Creek, a Broward County city, is comfortably sandwiched, like Kobe beef peeking out of a burger bun, between Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. The city's population, as per the census in 2010, stands proud at around 52,909 people. Of course, this has changed slightly since then. But it doesnt feel crowded at all. If you divide the land size (12 square miles) by the population, every single person in that city has about 0.0002 square miles to him or herself. And since some people have coupled up, theres more than enough room for everyone.

Having trouble with Craigslist Coconut Creek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Coconut Creek, FL

Coconut Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

