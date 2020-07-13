All apartments in Coconut Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:48 PM

Banyan Bay

Open Now until 6pm
4303 W Atlantic Blvd · (234) 542-6520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4303 W Atlantic Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL 33066

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1813 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,228

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit 0111 · Avail. now

$1,258

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit 1814 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1103 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,662

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

Unit 0604 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,679

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Banyan Bay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
24hr laundry
car wash area
clubhouse
hot tub
online portal
BANYAN BAY LUXURY APARTMENTS IN COCONUT CREEK, FLLive the life you desire at Banyan Bay Apartment Homes in Coconut Creek, FL. Enjoy coming home to an expansive one or two bedroom pet-friendly apartment near Pompano Beach. Your beautifully maintained home features espresso cabinetry, faux granite countertops, and a private patio or balcony. Even better, just a heartbeat from your front door is the best dining and shopping in Coconut Creek. You can unwind from a long day in our refreshing resort-style pool, or work out in our 24-hour fitness center. Our pet-friendly apartments in Coconut Creek also feature two dog parks for your faithful friend to roam! Contact us today to find your new home here at our Coconut Creek, FL apartments. Discover all the luxury we offer in our Pompano Beach Luxury Apartments—Banyan Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Banyan Bay have any available units?
Banyan Bay has 9 units available starting at $1,228 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Banyan Bay have?
Some of Banyan Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Banyan Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Banyan Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Banyan Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Banyan Bay is pet friendly.
Does Banyan Bay offer parking?
Yes, Banyan Bay offers parking.
Does Banyan Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Banyan Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Banyan Bay have a pool?
Yes, Banyan Bay has a pool.
Does Banyan Bay have accessible units?
No, Banyan Bay does not have accessible units.
Does Banyan Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Banyan Bay has units with dishwashers.
Does Banyan Bay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Banyan Bay has units with air conditioning.

