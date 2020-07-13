Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed parking 24hr laundry car wash area clubhouse hot tub online portal

BANYAN BAY LUXURY APARTMENTS IN COCONUT CREEK, FLLive the life you desire at Banyan Bay Apartment Homes in Coconut Creek, FL. Enjoy coming home to an expansive one or two bedroom pet-friendly apartment near Pompano Beach. Your beautifully maintained home features espresso cabinetry, faux granite countertops, and a private patio or balcony. Even better, just a heartbeat from your front door is the best dining and shopping in Coconut Creek. You can unwind from a long day in our refreshing resort-style pool, or work out in our 24-hour fitness center. Our pet-friendly apartments in Coconut Creek also feature two dog parks for your faithful friend to roam! Contact us today to find your new home here at our Coconut Creek, FL apartments. Discover all the luxury we offer in our Pompano Beach Luxury Apartments—Banyan Bay.